Columbus River Dragons offering free tickets at WTVM’s Annual Coat Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 needs your help collecting new and gently used coats in all sizes to help keep those in need warm.

You have one more day to donate to WTVM’s Annual Coat Drive.

Donations can be dropped off at select drop-off locations. All donations will go to the Valley Rescue Mission.

News Leader 9 will be hosting a drop-off event on Jan. 11 at our station, located at 1909 Wynnton Road, from noon to 6:30 p.m.

If you stop by with your donations, you will be greeted by our news crew and the Columbus River Dragons.

They will give out ticket vouchers to those who donate and support the great cause.

Game Night & Event Operations Manager Jaden Krueger says the ticket voucher is suitable for any regular season game to come out and enjoy a hockey night with family and friends.

You can redeem your ticket at the Civic Center box office to attend the game.

January 20th - Scorch and Torch’s Birthday Come and celebrate Scorch and Torch’s 4th birthday with other local-area mascots

January 21st - Hometown Heroes Night A night dedicated to local fire, EMS, police, city, and municipal workers. Ticket deal for qualified workers: Buy One, Get One upper-level ticket for $11

January 27th - Hockey is For Everyone Night A night where the River Dragons invite will create an inclusive and adaptive game experience. Resources will be provided for those with cognitive, developmental, and physical disabilities during a low-sensory evening. Buy One, Get One ticket deal for qualified disability service organizations.

January 28th - Pink the Rink A night to honor those affected by cancer. The River Dragons will be wearing special Pink jerseys. Come out and support cancer awareness and recognize those who have fought and are still currently fighting.



Purchase tickets to these games exclusively through Ticketmaster, the Civic Center Box Office, or by contacting the River Dragons front office at (706) 507-4625.

