Columbus suspect guilty on assault, other charges in 2019 accidental shooting

Muscogee Co. jury selected in Anthony Gates trial
Muscogee Co. jury selected in Anthony Gates trial
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Trial coverage comes to an end in a 2019 aggravated assault case that resulted in a Columbus mom being accidentally shot by her then 6-year-old son.

In 2019, police say Anthony Gates and his girlfriend, Trilisha Williams, were in a heated argument at her home off Alpine Drive in Columbus. According to police, Gates had one hand on her neck and a gun in the other pointed at Williams’ head. Her three children were in the home and saw it all.

Police say Gates put the gun down, and her then 6-year-old child grabbed the weapon in an attempt to shoot Gates but shot their mother by mistake instead.

Gates was facing multiple charges ranging from aggravated assault to strangulation.

Out of eight charges, the jury found 29-year-old Anthony Gates guilty on five charges that include:

  • Aggravated assault family violence
  • Hindering a 911 call
  • Cruelty to children in the third degree (three counts)

Judge Bobby Peters declared a mistrial on three other charges that Gates was facing:

  • Aggravated assault, family violence
  • Terroristic threats
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE TRIAL.]

