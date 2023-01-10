Business Break
From frosty cold to sunny and pleasant; Watch for storms in a couple days

Tyler’s forecast
Sunny and cool today with a mid week warm up before rain and storms move in Thursday PM.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A quick warm up is in store mid week before storms Thursday offer a colder change at the end of the week.

Cold with areas of frost and fog early Tuesday. Otherwise, cool with lots of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

The afternoon turns out beautiful!
The afternoon turns out beautiful!(Source: WTVM Weather)

A few clouds tonight. Quite chilly with lows mostly in the upper 30s and lower 40s early Wednesday.

Not quite as cold early Wednesday.
Not quite as cold early Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds than sun Wednesday. There may be a sprinkle or two but otherwise it should be dry and warmer. Temperatures max out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Even warmer Wednesday and especially Thursday.
Even warmer Wednesday and especially Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Winds pick up Thursday ahead of a strong cold front. Temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s in the morning followed by the low to mid 70s during the afternoon before rain and storms become likely, especially after 2 PM ET through the early evening. The storm threat should be brief but could be potent in spots. As a result, a few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds the primary concern. A tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

We are under a level 2 risk of severe weather across the entire Chattahoochee Valley Thursday PM.
We are under a level 2 risk of severe weather across the entire Chattahoochee Valley Thursday PM.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Much colder Friday and with highs near 50. We’ll have a widespread freeze Saturday and especially Sunday mornings. Then, another warming trend begins. Highs climb back into the 60s by Monday at the latest, perhaps nearing 70 again mid next week.

After a late week/early weekend chill, the milder air returns and maybe wetter weather next week.
After a late week/early weekend chill, the milder air returns and maybe wetter weather next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

