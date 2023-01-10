Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration set for Jan. 14

The celebration on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after the Georgia Bulldogs won the...
The celebration on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after the Georgia Bulldogs won the 2023 National Championship.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia will celebrate the Bulldogs winning back-to-back National Championship titles this Saturday in a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

According to University of Georgia Athletics, stadium gates will open at noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 p.m. with a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m., and then a formal program will begin at 2 p.m.

Events details are as follows, according to georgiadogs.com:

“Due to ongoing construction on the South side of Sanford Stadium, there will be several changes from last year’s championship celebration:

  • Dawg Walk will begin at the Baxter Street extension and proceed thru the Tate Student Center Plaza.
  • Entry for this event will be through gates 1,2,3, 4, 4A and 5 only.
  • Seating in the stadium will be limited to the West, East, and North stands only, in addition to reserved seating on the field.

All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Parking will be available on a first-come-first-served basis throughout campus with the exception of Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, Legion, and Stem Deck parking lots.

All tickets are complimentary and will be available to Hartman Fund season ticket holders, Faculty & Staff season ticket holders and students who received full or partial season ticket packages beginning Jan. 10 at 9 a.m., by logging into their ticket account. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at georgiadogs.com.”

CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP STORIES

Please check back for additional event information.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
American regional provider American Eagle from 2021
American Airlines to end service from Columbus Airport
Columbus police searching for missing 41-year-old man with ‘violent tendencies’
Columbus police searching for missing 41-year-old man with ‘violent tendencies’
According to CPD, one person was shot during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Dr. and...
Police: One person shot during carjacking near Alpine Dr. in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder.
Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against TCU...
No. 1 Georgia beats TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive title
Mykel Williams takes over WTVM Sports Leader 9. Check it out!
Hardaway alum Mykel Williams’ media takeover
Sports Overtime Special: Road to Glory Pt. 3
Sports Overtime Special: The Road to Glory
The Arch at UGA
UGA students get ready to cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs from Athens