Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Judge denies bond for Ala. man charged in brutal murder of Columbus bartender

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Alabama man charged in the murder of a Columbus bartender appeared in court for a bond hearing.

40-year-old Jason Cole of Florence, Alabama, faced Judge Walker Gray in a Russell County courtroom early Tuesday morning.

Cole is accused of killing his girlfriend, Rachael Mixson, in October 2023.

In court, Russell County District Attorney (DA) Rick Chancey presented evidence in the hearing.

Mixson was found strangled to death by jumper cables and a phone charger cord.

The defense attorney asked for a bond because the victim had never reported any issues with Cole abusing her.

“Rachael Mixson was brutally murdered. It was brutal -- strangled and beaten to death. This was a bond hearing, and this man has been charged with murder, and it was a brutal murder,” said Russell County DA Rick Chancey.

The judge did not grant a bond for Cole, and he was sent back to the Russell County Jail.

Cole is expected to appear back in court in the next few months.

The DA says he is confident there is enough evidence to convict him of the murder of Mixson.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
American regional provider American Eagle from 2021
American Airlines to end service from Columbus Airport
The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder.
Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 41-year-old man with ‘violent tendencies’
Columbus police searching for missing 41-year-old man with ‘violent tendencies’
According to CPD, one person was shot during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Dr. and...
Police: One person shot during carjacking near Alpine Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

WTVM partners with local businesses to host coat drive
Columbus River Dragons offering free tickets at WTVM’s Annual Coat Drive
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
Construction taking place on Ingersoll Dr. and Crawford Rd. in Phenix City
Construction taking place on Ingersoll Dr. and Crawford Rd. in Phenix City
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Feb. 2022
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Feb. 2022