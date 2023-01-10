Judge denies bond for Ala. man charged in brutal murder of Columbus bartender

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Alabama man charged in the murder of a Columbus bartender appeared in court for a bond hearing.

40-year-old Jason Cole of Florence, Alabama, faced Judge Walker Gray in a Russell County courtroom early Tuesday morning.

Cole is accused of killing his girlfriend, Rachael Mixson, in October 2023.

In court, Russell County District Attorney (DA) Rick Chancey presented evidence in the hearing.

Mixson was found strangled to death by jumper cables and a phone charger cord.

The defense attorney asked for a bond because the victim had never reported any issues with Cole abusing her.

“Rachael Mixson was brutally murdered. It was brutal -- strangled and beaten to death. This was a bond hearing, and this man has been charged with murder, and it was a brutal murder,” said Russell County DA Rick Chancey.

The judge did not grant a bond for Cole, and he was sent back to the Russell County Jail.

Cole is expected to appear back in court in the next few months.

The DA says he is confident there is enough evidence to convict him of the murder of Mixson.

