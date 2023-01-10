LaGrange woman arrested after punching man in face in hotel room

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a woman on several charges after punching a man in the face in a hotel room.

On January 10, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Whitesville Road in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, they made contact with the victim who stated that two females, identified as Regina Foreman and another unknown female, asked him to come to their hotel room to talk about a cell phone that had been previously stolen from the victim by several acquaintances of Foreman.

The victim told officers that once in the room, the two females began punching him in the face, knocking him to the floor. He says that the females went into his pockets and took $160 in cash, a bottle of Ativan, and a bottle of Carisoprodol.

The unknown female fled the scene in a vehicle, and Foreman was located in her hotel room.

Foreman was taken into custody and was also found to be in possession of hydrocodone, and a glass smoking pipe with suspected crack cocaine residue on it, as well as the victim’s cash and medications.

Foreman was charged with:

Aggravated assault

Strong arm robbery

VGCSA Possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance

VGCSA Possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance (2 counts)

Possession of drug related object

