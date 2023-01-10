Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

LaGrange woman arrested after punching man in face in hotel room

The LaGrange Police Department arrested a woman on several charges after punching a man in the...
The LaGrange Police Department arrested a woman on several charges after punching a man in the face in a hotel room.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a woman on several charges after punching a man in the face in a hotel room.

On January 10, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Whitesville Road in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, they made contact with the victim who stated that two females, identified as Regina Foreman and another unknown female, asked him to come to their hotel room to talk about a cell phone that had been previously stolen from the victim by several acquaintances of Foreman.

The victim told officers that once in the room, the two females began punching him in the face, knocking him to the floor. He says that the females went into his pockets and took $160 in cash, a bottle of Ativan, and a bottle of Carisoprodol.

The unknown female fled the scene in a vehicle, and Foreman was located in her hotel room.

Foreman was taken into custody and was also found to be in possession of hydrocodone, and a glass smoking pipe with suspected crack cocaine residue on it, as well as the victim’s cash and medications.

Foreman was charged with:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Strong arm robbery
  • VGCSA Possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance
  • VGCSA Possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance (2 counts)
  • Possession of drug related object

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
American regional provider American Eagle from 2021
American Airlines to end service from Columbus Airport
Columbus police searching for missing 41-year-old man with ‘violent tendencies’
Columbus police searching for missing 41-year-old man with ‘violent tendencies’
The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder.
Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus
According to CPD, one person was shot during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Dr. and...
Police: One person shot during carjacking near Alpine Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

Muscogee Co. jury selected in Anthony Gates trial
Columbus suspect guilty on assault, other charges in 2019 accidental shooting
In 2016, a jury ruled that Mike Hubbard used his position as Alabama Speaker of the House for...
Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from prison
The celebration on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after the Georgia Bulldogs won the...
Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration set for Jan. 14
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects