Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree.

The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail.

On November 28, multiple debit cards were taken from the hotel and used several hours later at a Montgomery Sam’s Club, located at 1080 Eastern Blvd. Two suspects were seen on camera purchasing approximately $4,000 in gift cards with the stolen cards.

The first suspect is described as a male wearing a USA hat, black pullover and black shorts. The second suspect is described as a female wearing a tan cap, pink sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

