Patrial road closure at Ingersoll Drive in Phenix City begins Jan. 10

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - There will be a partial road closure in Phenix City starting Tuesday, Jan. 10.

According to the Phenix City Police Department, a portion of Ingersoll Drive, between Crawford Road and Ingersoll Court, will be closed until Thursday, Jan. 12.

Traffic control measures will be set to ensure traffic is routed around the construction.

Officials say drivers should expect delays during this time and adjust travel time accordingly.

Partial road closure at Ingersoll Drive in Phenix City
Partial road closure at Ingersoll Drive in Phenix City(Source: Phenix City Police Department)

Anyone with additional questions should contact the Phenix City Utilities Department at 334-448-2880.

