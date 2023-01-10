Business Break
Tesla lands in pool after driver hits accelerator instead of brake, rescuers say

Authorities say a Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up in a pool.(Pasadena Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PASADENA, Calif. (Gray News) - A Tesla plunged into a pool in Southern California.

On Tuesday, the Pasadena Fire Department shared a photo showing a Tesla submerged in a backyard pool.

The fire department said that the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up crashing through a wall and into a person’s pool.

According to authorities, three people, including a child, had to be rescued from the car. Good Samaritans jumped into the pool and helped get the occupants to safety.

No further immediate information was released by the fire department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

