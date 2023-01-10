Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder.

On Saturday, November 19, at 1:15 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment. EMS responded and transported the victim to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER.

The victim, 16-year-old Joshua Huff, died shortly after arriving to the hospital. According to witnesses, Huff and several others were standing outside when a black Range Rover passed by and someone fired gunshots, striking the victim.

An officer found the vehicle in a driveway just off Warm Springs Road. The occupants fled on foot and were not taken into custody.

Investigation revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen during an armed robbery on November 13, 2022. Authorities say probable cause was established and warrants were issued for Gregory Harris and Malik Lewis.

Warrants for murder and two counts of armed robbery were issued for Harris under Senate Bill 440. Harris turned himself in today, January 9. Harris will have a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Wednesday, January 11 at 9:00 a.m.

Warrants for murder and two counts of armed robbery were issued for Lewis under Senate Bill 440. Lewis also went to turn himself but he ran and was quickly apprehended by patrol officers. He will have a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, January 12 at 9:00 a.m.

