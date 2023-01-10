Valley Healthcare System announces new president, CEO

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New leadership was officially presented for the Valley Healthcare System.

They introduced the city to their new President and CEO, Dr. Asante Hilts.

Hilts took the place of Dr. Sarah Lang as she retired after more than 28 years. Hilts has over 13 years of experience in the community healthcare industry.

She relocated to Columbus in 2018, serving as the district program manager for the Georgia Department of Public Health, overseeing programs for counties in the West Central health district.

The CEO is focused on increasing healthcare access in the region.

“Valley Healthcare is the opportunity for me to continue that work in our community. It allows me to bring needed service to expand service, to expand out service and to help people who don’t have access to service to receive them through Valley Healthcare,” said Hilts.

The Valley Healthcare System is locate on Fort Benning Road in Columbus.

