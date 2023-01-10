Business Break
Warm Days Ahead; Storms Return on Thursday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will be back up in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Wednesday, but we will mention increasing clouds and a slight chance of a few showers. Most spots will stay dry, and most spots will stay dry through early Thursday, but rain and storms return Thursday afternoon, evening, and night. The main time-frame of concern for the moment will be around 3 PM to 10 PM ET, and we will be mindful for pockets of gusty or damaging wind along the line of storms. The tornado risk is low, but not zero, so we’ll keep an eye on things closely for you. Highs will still top out in the 70s on Thursday, but look for a return to much colder air by Friday and Saturday with highs back in the 40s and 50s. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s for early Saturday and early Sunday, and our weekend is expected to be dry. Going into the King Holiday, we expect things to stay dry with temperatures back in the 50s and 60s, but rain coverage will increase a bit for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday into next week.

