Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn sophomore named SEC Gymnast of the Week

Auburn gymnastics competes at an NCAA gymnastics meet on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Auburn gymnastics competes at an NCAA gymnastics meet on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Photo/Stew Milne)(Stew Milne | AU Athletics)
By James Hayes
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn Sophomore Sunisa Lee has been named SEC Gymnast of the Week.

This is the fourth time in Lee’s career that she has achieved these honors and the first time this season.

Lee was a significant factor in the Tigers setting a season opener program best this past weekend at the Super 16. The team scored an outstanding 197.350 in Las Vegas. Lee never finished with a score below 9.9 all weekend. Her scores in all-around and beam were strong enough to place her in the top spot nationally.

The all-around title was her first of the season. She received a score of 39.750. Lee also finished the beam with a perfect 10.0. This was her fourth career perfect score on the beam.

Lee was also outstanding on vault and floor, scoring a 9.9 in both categories. That score on vault was instrumental in helping the team score 49.500 in the rotation and locking up the best score in the nation on opening weekend.

Next up for Lee and the Tigers Gymnastics team is the beginning of SEC competition against the No. 2 Florida in Gainesville at 6:30 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Third arrest made in Nov. 2022 murder on Cross Tie Court in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder.
Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects

Latest News

Sports Overtime Special: Road to Glory Pt. 3
Sports Overtime Special: The Road to Glory
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Hugh Freeze named Auburn head football coach
The Cougars reach their third NCAA semifinal in program history.
CSU women’s soccer team punches ticket to NCAA DII Final Four
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin