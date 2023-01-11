Business Break
City of Opelika offering new procedure for business license renewals

By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Recently, the City of Opelika’s Revenue Department mailed out business license renewal applications.

Alcoholic beverage licenses are due on January 17, at 4:30 p.m. The deadline for regular business license renewals is February 15.

Business license renewals processed after the dates listed above will be subject to a late penalty and/or interest payment.

The city is requesting businesses to use its no-contact system for business license renewals. This request comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue Director Lillie Finley, also requests that businesses pay renewals online with credit or debit cards, send personal checks, cashier’s checks or money orders.

All checks and money orders must be made payable to the City of Opelika and mailed to P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama; 36803-0390. Please make sure you enclose the business license renewal application and worksheets with the payment.

For more information, contact the City of Opelika Revenue Department, at 334-705-5160.

