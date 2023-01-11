Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus anticipates weekend tribute of MLK at Dream Lives Celebration

The City of Columbus will host the 2023 Dream Lives Celebration, as apart of MLK Day.
The City of Columbus will host the 2023 Dream Lives Celebration, as apart of MLK Day.(Source: WTVM)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday, Columbus will kick-off its 2023 Dream Lives Celebration as part of MLK Day.

Honoring the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, festivities will begin, at 9 a.m. At Theo McGee Park, Keep Columbus Beautiful will host its annual MLK Serve-A-Thon, tree planting site and cleanup. Theo McGee Park is located at 1140 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

As weekend events continue, Saturday will be the Unity Processional and MLK Dreams Live program. The Unity Processional will be at the Columbus Civic Center, at 1pm. The MLK Dreams Live event was began, at 2pm, in the Mildred Terry Library.

On Monday, January 16, events will end with a breakfast, Community cleanup and bike ride.

At 7:06 a.m, the men of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity will host their MLK Breakfast, at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

The MLK Learning Trails Cleanup and Turn Around Columbus, will host a community cleanup. This event will begin, at George Washington Carver High School at 10 a.m.

At 1 p.m., Bicycle Columbus will host the Courier Eco Latino Bike Ride. The starting point is the Muscogee County School District building and will end at Prince Hall.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Third arrest made in Nov. 2022 murder on Cross Tie Court in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder.
Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects

Latest News

The 2023 LaGrange MLK Parade will be on Saturday, January 14. The parade will begin at 1pm, but...
Several LaGrange streets to close in honor of MLK parade
Recently, the City of Opelika’s Revenue Department mailed out business license renewal...
City of Opelika offering new procedure for business license renewals
The Consolidated Government of Columbus is offering emergency alert notifications, with a text...
Columbus Consolidated Government to send emergency alerts by phone
Third arrest made in Nov. 2022 murder on Cross Tie Court in Columbus