Columbus anticipates weekend tribute of MLK at Dream Lives Celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday, Columbus will kick-off its 2023 Dream Lives Celebration as part of MLK Day.

Honoring the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, festivities will begin, at 9 a.m. At Theo McGee Park, Keep Columbus Beautiful will host its annual MLK Serve-A-Thon, tree planting site and cleanup. Theo McGee Park is located at 1140 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

As weekend events continue, Saturday will be the Unity Processional and MLK Dreams Live program. The Unity Processional will be at the Columbus Civic Center, at 1pm. The MLK Dreams Live event was began, at 2pm, in the Mildred Terry Library.

On Monday, January 16, events will end with a breakfast, Community cleanup and bike ride.

At 7:06 a.m, the men of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity will host their MLK Breakfast, at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

The MLK Learning Trails Cleanup and Turn Around Columbus, will host a community cleanup. This event will begin, at George Washington Carver High School at 10 a.m.

At 1 p.m., Bicycle Columbus will host the Courier Eco Latino Bike Ride. The starting point is the Muscogee County School District building and will end at Prince Hall.

