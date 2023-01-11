Business Break
Columbus Consolidated Government to send emergency alerts by phone

The Consolidated Government of Columbus is offering emergency alert notifications, with a text to your phone.
The Consolidated Government of Columbus is offering emergency alert notifications, with a text to your phone.(WMBF News)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Consolidated Government of Columbus is offering emergency alert notifications, with a text to your phone.

The emergency notifications can vary from community notifications, to floods, extreme heat, hurricanes, landslides, tornados and thunderstorms.

To sign up for the emergency alert notifications, visit Columbusga.gov.

