Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

FAA computer outage grounds flights nationwide, reports say

Passengers who are expecting to depart Wednesday morning should check with their airline for...
Passengers who are expecting to depart Wednesday morning should check with their airline for the latest on their flight schedule.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said a computer system failure has led to flights being grounded nationwide.

The outage involves the its Notice to Air Missions System, which is is responsible for sending out flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots.

In response to media inquiries, the agency said it was “performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now.”

Passengers who are expecting to depart Wednesday morning should check with their airline for the latest on their flight schedule.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder.
Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Third arrest made in Nov. 2022 murder on Cross Tie Court in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, Cardinal George Pell prepares to make a statement at...
Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
Cardinal George Pell, a onetime financial adviser to Pope Francis who had sex abuse convictions...
Cardinal Pell's legacy tarnished by child sex abuse scandal
Linnea Sandlin last saw Simon, the rat terrier she’s had for six years, on Halloween. Her...
Landlords accused of stealing woman’s dog; 2 charged
The woman's landlords are charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing her dog.
Dog owner searching for beloved pet allegedly stolen by landlords