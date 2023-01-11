Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

GRAPHIC: Killer whale dies after beaching itself on Florida coast

Equipment is arriving to the scene of an orca beaching in Flagler County, Fla.
Equipment is arriving to the scene of an orca beaching in Flagler County, Fla.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in this story contains images that some may find disturbing.

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A 21-foot killer whale died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida on Wednesday, authorities said.

The orca landed on a beach in Palm Coast, Florida, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Crews from the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the sheriff’s office were on hand to help remove the carcass so that a necropsy can be performed, Messod Bendayan, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said in an email.

Video posted by the sheriff’s office showed the orca laying on its side as waves splashed against it.

Orcas are among the largest and most powerful marine mammals in the ocean.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Officials get ready to haul away the orca that died on Wednesday in Flagler County. (Source: WESH/CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Third arrest made in Nov. 2022 murder on Cross Tie Court in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder.
Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects

Latest News

Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here's why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military
During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and...
Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died
A woman takes a selfie with model Tatjana Patitz, left, at Chanel's pre-fall Metiers d'Art...
Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of ‘80s and ‘90s, dies at 56
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit