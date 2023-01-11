Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

More classified documents found by Biden’s legal team, reports say

President Joe Biden is facing sharp new questions about his handling of classified documents. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Additional documents believed to be classified were found by President Joe Biden’s legal team on Wednesday, according to CNN and other media outlets.

The files were reportedly found in a second location during a search that took place after “a small number of documents with classified markings” were initially discovered in Biden’s former Washington, D.C. office.

Biden said on Tuesday that he was surprised the documents were found in his office.

The Biden administration says it is fully cooperating with the probe regarding the uncovered classified documents. (CNN, POOL, CBS EVENING NEWS, JUSTICE DEPT.)

It is unclear at this time how many documents were uncovered during Wednesday’s discovery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Third arrest made in Nov. 2022 murder on Cross Tie Court in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder.
Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus
Jason Cole
Judge denies bond for Ala. man charged in brutal murder of Columbus bartender

Latest News

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Guitarist Jeff Beck performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 18, 2010, in...
Jeff Beck, guitarist who influenced generations, dies at 78
This booking photo provided by the Manchester Police Department shows George Theberge, who...
Arrest in case of Dennis Eckersley’s grandson born in woods
MILITARY MATTERS: Army Officer Stays Busy With Her Space Unit, Winning Pageants, And Honoring...
MILITARY MATTERS: Army Officer Stays Busy With Her Space Unit, Winning Pageants, And Honoring Gold Star Families