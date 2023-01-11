Opelika police searching for missing 68-year-old man, last seen Nov. 2022

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old man.

Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, Ala., was last seen November 19, 2022, when he was dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway.

Smith is approximately 5-foot-9 with a gray beard. Smith had been staying in a hotel on Columbus Parkway prior to his disappearance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Smith, please contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

