Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Pepsi ditches Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival

Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.
Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.(Starry)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pepsi is looking to the stars to compete with Coca-Cola’s Sprite.

The beverage company is launching a new lemon-lime soda called Starry, which will replace its previous offering, Sierra Mist.

Despite 24 years on the market, Sierra Mist never cut into Sprite’s sales.

Many saw it as an “imitation of Sprite.”

Pepsi said Starry is different. It’s fruitier and more aromatic that Sierra Mist.

The caffeine-free drink comes in regular and sugar-free versions.

It will be available this week in grocery and convenience stores.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Third arrest made in Nov. 2022 murder on Cross Tie Court in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder.
Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects

Latest News

Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here's why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military
During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and...
Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died
A woman takes a selfie with model Tatjana Patitz, left, at Chanel's pre-fall Metiers d'Art...
Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of ‘80s and ‘90s, dies at 56
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit