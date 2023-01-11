Business Break
Several LaGrange streets to close in honor of MLK parade

The 2023 LaGrange MLK Parade will be on Saturday, January 14. The parade will begin at 1pm, but streets surrounding the parade route will begin closing, at 12:45pm.(KSLA)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -The City of LaGrange wants to advise citizens of several street closings in anticipation of the 2023 MLK Parade, in downtown LaGrange.

The 2023 LaGrange MLK Parade will be on Saturday, January 14. The parade will begin at 1pm, but streets surrounding the parade route will begin closing, at 12:45pm. This year, the parade route will begin and end at the LaGrange High School parking lot.

The parade route will go through North Greenwood Street, West Haralson Street, Church Street, Broome Street, Ridley Avenue and back to North Greenwood. This parade route is the same route as the annual Christmas Parade.

The theme of the 2023 MLK Parade is “Love is the Light of Freedom.” The Grand Marshal of the parade is Wanda Walker. Wanda Walker is the founder of Troup Transformation.

The 2023 parade is also sponsored by, the Theta Xi Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, inc.

Parade organizer and Zeta Phi Beta member Yvonne Pittman, has been in charge of the parade for more than thirty years.

The City of LaGrange will broadcast the parade live on the city’s Facebook page, as well.

For more information on the 2023 LaGrange MLK Parade, contact 706-616-2484.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

