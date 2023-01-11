Third arrest made in Nov. 2022 murder on Cross Tie Court in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested a third suspect in a deadly November 2022 shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old boy.

Police say warrants for murder and two counts of armed robbery were issued for Mayel Porter. The suspect turned himself into police custody at the Columbus Public Safety Building on Jan. 10.

According to police, the overnight weekend shooting happened in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court on Nov. 19, 2022.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim, Joshua Huff, was in front of the street’s apartments, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was then taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional by EMS, where he died shortly after.

Witnesses told authorities that several people, including the victim, were standing outside when a black Range Rover drove past and fired the shots that ultimately killed Huff.

Police found the vehicle parked in a driveway off Warm Springs Road, resulting in the arrest of the first two suspects, Gregory Harris and Malik Lewis.

All three suspects are charged with murder and two counts of armed robbery.

Porter is expected to appear in Recorders Court for his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9 a.m.

