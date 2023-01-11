Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Third arrest made in Nov. 2022 murder on Cross Tie Court in Columbus

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested a third suspect in a deadly November 2022 shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old boy.

Police say warrants for murder and two counts of armed robbery were issued for Mayel Porter. The suspect turned himself into police custody at the Columbus Public Safety Building on Jan. 10.

According to police, the overnight weekend shooting happened in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court on Nov. 19, 2022.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim, Joshua Huff, was in front of the street’s apartments, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was then taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional by EMS, where he died shortly after.

Witnesses told authorities that several people, including the victim, were standing outside when a black Range Rover drove past and fired the shots that ultimately killed Huff.

Police found the vehicle parked in a driveway off Warm Springs Road, resulting in the arrest of the first two suspects, Gregory Harris and Malik Lewis.

All three suspects are charged with murder and two counts of armed robbery.

Porter is expected to appear in Recorders Court for his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
American regional provider American Eagle from 2021
American Airlines to end service from Columbus Airport
The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder.
Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 41-year-old man with ‘violent tendencies’
Columbus police searching for missing 41-year-old man with ‘violent tendencies’
According to CPD, one person was shot during a carjacking at the intersection of Alpine Dr. and...
Police: One person shot during carjacking near Alpine Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Asante Hilts
Valley Healthcare System announces new president, CEO
WTVM partners with local businesses to host coat drive
Columbus River Dragons offering free tickets at WTVM’s Annual Coat Drive
Jason Cole
Judge denies bond for Ala. man charged in brutal murder of Columbus bartender