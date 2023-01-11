Two Columbus women helping rescue local human trafficking victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the U.S. State Department, more than 17,000 people become victims of human trafficking every year in the United States. With such alarming statistics, we talked to two Columbus advocates, one a former victim who goes on local rescue missions to help other victims find their way to safety.

Both have different reasons why they started rescue missions. But, one thing they mentioned is the amount of power and control traffickers have. Though not easy, every month they make it their mission to rescue Columbus victims and teach them their worth.

“I’m an advocate now because I’ve been there. I know what it feels like to fall for a lie,” said Cindy Gardner.

Years ago, she was a victim of human trafficking and she didn’t realize until it was too late.

“I remember being taken to hotel to hotel to hotel,” Gardner adds, as she recalls the traumatic ordeal that went on for years.

It’s a memory so painful, she really didn’t want to talk about it.

“I remember being burnt with cigarettes. I remember being locked in and not being able to go anywhere freely,” said Gardner.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, such crimes generate an estimated $44.3 billion dollars a year, making it the second largest criminal industry worldwide, after drug trafficking.

In 2021, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr says his office handled 25 cases where 107 victims were rescued.

Now, free those who abused her, Gardner is a part of Take the City, a local outreach initiative that has rescued over 200 women in Columbus.

Every month, she works alongside Kristina McKenizie to rescue others.

“We go out the first Friday of the month and do an outreach. So we hit hotels. We go to just different neighborhoods around Columbus...We hand out roses to ladies and we pray for them. We give them care packages,” said McKenzie.

And McKenzie and Gardner say the women they’ve saved, have become part of their family.

“As soon as they see us, we go back to the dressing rooms and we all actually circle up and pray together and they each get a rose and they get really excited,” said McKenzie.

“If you see something and you feel like something’s going on, say something. Call the police. Don’t stand idly by,” Gardner adds.

Anyone in need of help locally, can contact organizations like Take the City at 706-223-5338 and ask for Kristina or Cindy. You can also reach out to local law enforcement.

While it is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the national day of recognition is January 11, which is Wednesday. During that day, people across the world are encouraged to wear the color blue, representing sadness and the cold hearted nature of this crime. Participants can take pictures and post them online using the hash tag #WearBlueDay.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.