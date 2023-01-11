UGA fans flock to stores for National Championship gear

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Touch down after touch down! The Georgia Bulldogs would pull out the win putting 65 points on the board and bringing home a second national championship win from Los Angeles. Fans in Columbus are ecstatic about it. “Go dawgs,” says one fan. “Go dawgs,” says one fan.

So now they are buying up all the gear flaunting the national championship. “I came out to get my Georgia gear to represent Georgia, we won the championship and lost no games, so I had to support my team,” says one fan.

“I think that we did a fantastic job, and TCU was, I don’t know,” says another fan. With a 65-7 score, the dawgs pulled off a record-setting win which some fans have strong opinions about. “Good ole fashioned butt whooping,” says one fan.

“I think that our national championship was against Ohio State, and TCU was just not doing it last night,” says a fan. DJ Jones, former UGA football national champion, says UGA did what needed to be done to pull out the win, especially by pulling out a back-to-back championship.

“It’s extraordinary, it’s iconic, I think it’s takes its own place in history because it’s never been done before,” says DJ Jones.

Now a four-time championship team, he says the win comes down to recruiting.

“With Kirby smart and his coaching staff, they have gone out and recruited some great kids. and not just players on the kids physically, but great character kids off the field,” says Jones. And fans agree. “It’s going to take a lot to hold on time him because I know it will be a lot of NFL teams looking for him, and we don’t want him to go anywhere,” says one fan.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.