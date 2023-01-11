Business Break
Warmer ahead of Thursday’s storm risk

Tyler’s forecast
Warming up the next two days ahead of a quick shot of rain and storms Thursday PM. Then winter returns for a few days.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Noticeably warmer through Thursday until a cold front sends some rain and storms our way. It’ll spell much colder air for Friday and Saturday.

Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer Wednesday. After near 40 degree temperatures early this morning, we’ll see temperatures rise a good amount despite more clouds. A sprinkle or a light shower can’t be ruled out, but as a whole it’ll be dry. Highs reach the upper 60s to near 70 from Columbus to Auburn and points north while farther south, highs reach the low 70s.

Highs approach 70 Wednesday afternoon.
Highs approach 70 Wednesday afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy and mild tonight. There could be a shower or two at best but you’ll feel the spring-like air when you walk Thursday morning with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 around midnight. Most of us will be in the low 60s at sunrise.

As winds pick up out of the southwest during the day Thursday, that will really pump in the warmer air. We’ll max out in the low to mid 70s. While some spotty showers are possible during the first part of the day, the main opportunity for rain and storms arrives with a line of storms Thursday afternoon or evening, depending where you live. It is most likely to be stormiest from roughly 2 to 4 PM ET in east Alabama, 3 to 5 PM ET around Columbus/Fort Benning and pushing through Ellaville and Plains, GA from 5 to 7 PM ET. It should be completely out of our area by 8 PM ET.

Very warm and gusty even before the storms arrive Thursday. Expect a quick in the conditions...
Very warm and gusty even before the storms arrive Thursday. Expect a quick in the conditions from northwest to southeast during the afternoon and early evening.(Source: WTVM Weather)

There is a level 2 risk of severe weather across the entire Chattahoochee Valley. While everyone will see rain and some storms nearby, not everyone will end up getting the severe weather of course. Damaging winds are the main threat as we’ll already have gusts of 30-40 mph outside of the thunderstorms. The worst sections of the storm may produce 60 mph winds briefly and maybe a tornado or two.

Damaging winds are the primary threat Thursday, although a brief tornado or two is possible.
Damaging winds are the primary threat Thursday, although a brief tornado or two is possible.(Source: WTVM Weather)

After that, the clouds more or less linger Thursday night and Friday and the colder weather blows into the region. We’ll stay in the 40s during the day Friday.

This weekend starts off cold with lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s in the mornings. Highs will be in the 50s. This too won’t last long.

Cold at first for MLK Jr. Weekend. However, it starts to warm up by Monday.
Cold at first for MLK Jr. Weekend. However, it starts to warm up by Monday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Another warm up is poised to return early to mid next week with highs in the 60s and perhaps 70s. Rain chances look to return as early as Monday night or Tuesday.

Next week looks warmer and rainier at times.
Next week looks warmer and rainier at times.(Source: WTVM Weather)

