Watching for Strong Storms Thursday, Then a Big Cool-Down

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures starting off early Thursday morning will be a lot milder than they have been lately with many spots staying in the 50s or even the low 60s. By Thursday afternoon and evening, we’ll get ready for a round of storms, some of which could contain some gusty or damaging winds as they move through. It won’t be a widespread threat, but you’ll want to be on alert and be near a place to get watches and warnings from 3-9 PM ET (although the severe weather risk at any one spot won’t last any longer than 1-2 hours - as the line moves through, the threat will be over). Much colder air will move in after the rain moves out - Friday will be a cold day with highs mostly in the 40s during the afternoon and mostly cloudy skies, and we’ll stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Saturday under sunny skies. Morning lows will be at or below freezing early Saturday and early Sunday, with most spots in the 20s early Sunday. Sunday will be a bit warmer and drier, and we should be even warmer on Monday for the King holiday. Rain chances return by next Tuesday and Wednesday, but next Thursday will probably feature a better chance of getting wet with temperatures staying well above average for most of next week.

