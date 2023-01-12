Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Alabama governor declares state of emergency in 6 counties

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency following devastating storm damage caused by tornadoes that moved across the state Thursday.

Ivey’s office said she and other state officials are closely monitoring the effects of the storms and, in response to the initial system that hit the state, the governor has issued emergency declarations for a number of counties.

Those counties include: Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.

The governor’s office said more assessments are being done to determine if the emergency declaration will need to be expanded.

“As severe weather continues impacting the state, I urge all Alabamians in its path to stay weather aware and to be safe,” Ivey said. “We have already seen parts of the state rattled by this severe weather system, which is why I have issued a state of emergency for six of our counties that were in the path of Mother Nature’s wrath. I – along with my partners at the Alabama EMA – will continue monitoring to determine if an expanded state of emergency is needed. I am ready to b a helping hand to local officials. Please continue using caution!”

Governor Kay Ivey meets with State EMA Director Jeff Smitherman in her office, where she signed...
Governor Kay Ivey meets with State EMA Director Jeff Smitherman in her office, where she signed emergency declarations for multiple counties.(Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's press office)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking case.
Two Columbus women helping rescue local human trafficking victims
Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.
Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Suspect in Columbus Circle K armed robberies
Columbus police searching for suspect in 2 Macon Rd. Circle K armed robberies
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years

Latest News

Storm damage after a string of severe weather moved through the state.
Widespread damage across Alabama following tornado outbreak
Power outages scattered across East Alabama and West Georgia
Tree down and truck flipped over on I-185 in LaGrange
Storm damage leaves truck flipped and tree down on I-185 in LaGrange
City of Phenix City logo
City of Phenix City administrative offices close due to weather