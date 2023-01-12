ALERT DAY: Gusty winds and strong to severe storms move in quickly

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warm and turning windy Thursday ahead of a strong cold front that will bring a quick bout of storms, including the potential for some severe weather. It then turns much colder Friday and through most of the weekend.

There is a low tornado risk overall across the region, but a few brief tornadoes are certainly possible. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Be alert for changing weather conditions on this Thursday! Very gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph at times will be a big nuisance starting late morning all the way through tonight. It’s a good idea to secure trash cans and any other items outside your home that could easily fly around. The wind will be an issue even BEFORE the strong storms arrive.

Gusts of 30-40 mph at times begin around noon even when it's not raining. (Source: WTVM Weather)

While there is a level 2 to level 3 risk of severe weather across our area, and it’s up a bit from just yesterday, the overall thinking hasn’t really changed. Expect a few tornadoes and maybe some hail in Alabama and Georgia, especially between 2 and 5 PM ET.

Simulated radar around 2 to 3 PM ET. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Damaging winds are the primary concern. Gusts of 30-40 mph are expected even before the storms. The worst sections of a line of storms may produce gusts up to 60-70 mph between about 4 and 8 PM ET as they move from northwest to southeast. Again, this will be the most widespread roughest weather. Anyone who sees this strong of winds could easily see trees down in their neighborhood and maybe some power outages.

Simulated radar around 5 PM ET. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Any one place won’t see the rough weather last more than an hour or two, and the storms exit our southeastern counties by 8 PM ET.

Simulated radar around 7 PM ET, storms should exit by 8 PM ET. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Aside from a few breaks in the clouds later this evening, clouds remain tonight and Friday as brisk winds out of the northwest offer a colder change. We’ll wake up to the 40s Friday morning, but it will feel colder with the wind. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day long, dropping into the 30s overnight.

Colder with brisk winds Friday along with stubborn clouds. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The sun returns by late Saturday morning, and after temperatures start off generally in the low to mid 30s (wind chills in the 20s), daytime highs reach the low 50s mid afternoon. The coldest morning will be Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 20s expected area-wide. We’ll already start to notice a warm up though Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s, approaching 60 degrees in spots.

Much colder through Sunday before a gradual warm up begins. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Highs will be in the 60s early next week, with 70s as early as Tuesday. A few different systems are expected to swing through the region next week prompting unsettled weather at times.

Warmer and more unsettled at times most of next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

