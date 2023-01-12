Auburn Public Library offering free tax prep services

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Tax season is underway, and the Auburn Public Library and Impact America-Alabama are partnering to offer free tax assistance to qualifying taxpayers.

Certified and trained volunteers through the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be taking appointments to help those taxpayers prepare their returns for this tax season.

Appointments will take place at the Auburn Public Library.

To make an appointment or determine whether you qualify, click here, and choose ‘Alabama’ then ‘Auburn Public Library.’ Taxpayers can also call (888) 998-2925 for additional assistance.

