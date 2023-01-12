Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn Public Library offering free tax prep services

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Tax season is underway, and the Auburn Public Library and Impact America-Alabama are partnering to offer free tax assistance to qualifying taxpayers.

Certified and trained volunteers through the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be taking appointments to help those taxpayers prepare their returns for this tax season.

Appointments will take place at the Auburn Public Library.

To make an appointment or determine whether you qualify, click here, and choose ‘Alabama’ then ‘Auburn Public Library.’ Taxpayers can also call (888) 998-2925 for additional assistance.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking case.
Two Columbus women helping rescue local human trafficking victims
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.
Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe
Suspect in Columbus Circle K armed robberies
Columbus police searching for suspect in 2 Macon Rd. Circle K armed robberies

Latest News

Recently, the City of Opelika’s Revenue Department mailed out business license renewal...
City of Opelika offering new procedure for business license renewals
Asante Hilts
Valley Healthcare System announces new president, CEO
Muscogee County sheriff talks about plan for new jail in Columbus
City of Columbus releases schedule ahead of MLK, Jr. holiday