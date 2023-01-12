Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Chambers County Deputy Sheriff arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance

On January 11, Chambers County Deputy Sheriff Mark McManus was arrested and charged with 2...
On January 11, Chambers County Deputy Sheriff Mark McManus was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (liquid form of anabolic steroids and Pregabalin).(Chambers County Sheriff)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Chambers County deputy sheriff is arrested for possession of a controlled substance while on duty.

The sheriff’s office says Drug Task Force members are amongst the arresting officers. At the time of his arrest, McManus was on duty in a marked patrol unit. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue in Valley.

McManus was transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility and booked. He was later released on a $10,000 bond. After the arrest, the former deputy sheriff submitted his resignation from his position.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking case.
Two Columbus women helping rescue local human trafficking victims
Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.
Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Suspect in Columbus Circle K armed robberies
Columbus police searching for suspect in 2 Macon Rd. Circle K armed robberies
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years

Latest News

City of Phenix City logo
City of Phenix City administrative offices close due to weather
The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery...
Columbus Police Department searching for robbery suspect
New York City murder suspect, Dayshawn Vaughns
NYPD wanted murder suspect arrested in Muscogee County
Auburn Public Library offering free tax prep services