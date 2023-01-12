Chambers County Deputy Sheriff arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Chambers County deputy sheriff is arrested for possession of a controlled substance while on duty.

The sheriff’s office says Drug Task Force members are amongst the arresting officers. At the time of his arrest, McManus was on duty in a marked patrol unit. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue in Valley.

McManus was transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility and booked. He was later released on a $10,000 bond. After the arrest, the former deputy sheriff submitted his resignation from his position.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.