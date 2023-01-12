Chambers County deputy sheriff arrested on duty for steroid possession

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Chambers County deputy sheriff is arrested for possession of a controlled substance while on duty.

According to the county’s sheriff’s office, Chambers County Drug Task Force members took Mark McManus into custody in a business parking lot on 20th Avenue in Valley, Alabama.

Officials say McManus had a liquid form of anabolic steriods and Pregabalin at the time of the arrest.

Officers transported McManus to the Chambers County Detention Facility, where he was booked. He was later released on a $10,000 bond.

Following the arrest, a resignation letter was submitted by the former deputy sheriff, stepping down from his position.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing.

