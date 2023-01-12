Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Chambers County deputy sheriff arrested on duty for steroid possession

Former Chambers County Deputy Sheriff Mark McManus
Former Chambers County Deputy Sheriff Mark McManus(Source: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Chambers County deputy sheriff is arrested for possession of a controlled substance while on duty.

According to the county’s sheriff’s office, Chambers County Drug Task Force members took Mark McManus into custody in a business parking lot on 20th Avenue in Valley, Alabama.

Officials say McManus had a liquid form of anabolic steriods and Pregabalin at the time of the arrest.

Officers transported McManus to the Chambers County Detention Facility, where he was booked. He was later released on a $10,000 bond.

Following the arrest, a resignation letter was submitted by the former deputy sheriff, stepping down from his position.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking case.
Two Columbus women helping rescue local human trafficking victims
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.
Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe
Suspect in Columbus Circle K armed robberies
Columbus police searching for suspect in 2 Macon Rd. Circle K armed robberies

Latest News

On January 11, Chambers County Deputy Sheriff Mark McManus was arrested and charged with 2...
Chambers County Deputy Sheriff arrested, charged with Possession of controlled substance
Auburn Public Library offering free tax prep services
Opelika Power Services had some mailing issues with their billing cycle 1 invoices. These...
Opelika Power Services experience delay with mail
The Harris County School District (HCSD) will release school today, as usual. Due to the...
Harris County Schools cancel extracurricular activities