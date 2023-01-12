Columbus gas back at $3 after gas tax suspension ends

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local drivers, get ready to pay more to fill up your car. For the last 10 month Georgians have enjoyed a gas tax suspension, temporarily put in place by Governor Brian Kemp, but effective Wednesday, that tax is back.

It didn’t take long for those prices at the pump to go up again. Many local stations saw prices rise at least 30 cents per gallon overnight.

Local gas prices have NOT gone up significantly. Regular gas at most gas stations in Columbus is going for $3.09. One owner of a Columbus gas station says with that in mind, he doesn’t believe it will have a HUGE impact on our local economy.

Need to fill up your tank? For some, it may be sticker shock, compared to what you have been paying for several months in Georgia.

You may have noticed gas prices are back at $3 and higher and it happened overnight, literally. Tuesday was the final day of Governor Kemp’s temporary gas tax suspension, put in place to help Georgians handle inflation.

“I’ve been following what the Governor did when he suspended the gas tax so I knew January 10 it was going up. So I got gas January 9 at night just in case it would be crowded on the 10th,” said Columbus resident Dewey Clark.

Some people say they were prepared and expected this bump in gas prices.

“When I went out to California, one Chevron in Los Angeles for the cheap rate, 87, was $5.59 the first time I saw it and before I left, it had dropped to $5.29. But most stations out there are anywhere were $4.09 to $4.49 and that’s cash price,” said Clark.

Others say it’s ridiculous. While most gas stations in Columbus are offering fuel for $3.09, like one station on Manchester Expressway, another across the street is charging $3.19 a gallon.

“I just think it’s price gouging. I mean, $3.09 at Circle K and $3.19 here? Kinda ridiculous,” said Columbus resident Richard Greenhaw.

Georgia has had some of the cheapest gas in the nation for the past 10 months. One gas station owner in the fountain city says the discounts even attracted customers from East Alabama.

“We’ve had a lot of traffic from Phenix City and neighboring on the line cities that have come across into Georgia because Alabama did not suspend their gas tax,” said Whatley.

Whatley said, with the gas tax bumping up prices again, he DOES not forsee it hurting our local economy or really impacting future travel.

“Hopefully it won’t be catastrophic. It won’t be that bad. It’ll be roughly 30 cents more for (regular) gas and 34 cents a gallon for diesel,” said Whatley.

One of the people interviewed also recommended locals check Gas Buddy to find the cheapest gas prices.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.