Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus grandmother is upset following a disciplinary action her grandson received at school. He was suspended for not telling an administrator about a gun he saw on school premises.

News leader 9 sat down with Tuwanna Thornton about her 5th grader who attends Reese Road Leadership Academy. Tuwanna Thornton says she was distraught after hearing her son would be suspended for ten days for not telling the teacher he saw another student showing a gun to kids in the classroom.

After a gun was brought to Reese Road Leadership Academy on January 6th by a 5th grader, Tuwanna Thornton says she doesn’t understand why her son got suspended and withdrawn if he wasn’t the one who brought the gun to school.

“That affects his education for one. He can be labeled two. Three, they can, you know, withhold him from school, you know, and he’s missing out of work he shouldn’t be you know, and he didn’t think the gun was real when the boy opened the bag up and showed it,” said Thornton.

Katrina Long says, the principal of Reese Road Leadership Academy, and says parents sign and go over the code conduct book at the beginning of the year. In that book students have all agreed they have a duty to tell if they see something they know isn’t supposed to be on school premises.

“At Reese Road, we are a family, and it is our due diligence to protect each other and in that, we have to ensure that we’re protecting the community so a part of our students receiving the code of conduct and receiving our school handbooks they are actually taught policies and procedures,” said Long.

Thornton says her grandson was at Reese Road on a hardship. A hardship allows a student to attend a school not in their zoning area. Thornton says she feels it’s unfair to suspend her son and withdraw him. She says she hopes change is coming.

“I would hope that justice be done till they can handle stuff better than what they’re doing, and he won’t be labeled, and they won’t try to hold him back far as being out of school because he only missed two days he still has four months to he go to middle school,” said Thornton.

Principal Long says according to the handbook, if a student violates anything in the handbook, they can be withdrawn from the school at the principal’s discretion. Long wants to encourage parents to have conversations with their children daily.

“Failing to report or and being a party to are can be disciplined for those infractions so it is important that students who are aware of things that should not be happening at school or take part in things that should not be happening know that they can be disciplined for that as well,” said Long.

The student who brought the gun to school was immediately detained and charged with carrying a weapon. There was no immediate threat to the safety and welfare of students and staff.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.