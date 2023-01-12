Business Break
Columbus Police Department searching for robbery suspect

By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery and shoplifting suspect.

On December 2, 2022, Columbus Police Officers were dispatched to the Circle K on the 3700 block of Macon Road in reference to a robbery by force and shoplifting at the store.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect shoplifted from the store three times. When the store clerk confronted the suspect about the shoplifting, the suspect took the clerk’s cell phone and fled the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

