Columbus Police Department searching for robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery and shoplifting suspect.

On December 2, 2022, Columbus Police Officers were dispatched to the Circle K on the 3700 block of Macon Road in reference to a robbery by force and shoplifting at the store.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect shoplifted from the store three times. When the store clerk confronted the suspect about the shoplifting, the suspect took the clerk’s cell phone and fled the scene.

