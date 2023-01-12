Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.

Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.
Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing mom and son.

32-year-old Olivia Landrum and 4-year-old Quavion Landrum went missing from the 500 block of Brown Avenue between 6:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on January 11.

Police say both were on foot when they went missing.

Quavion was last seen wearing a red hoodie, red jogging pants, and red shoes. Olivia was last seen wearing black leggings with white roses on them and black shoes.

Officials say Olivia also has a mental illness that caused a family member to be concerned for Quavion’s safety.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 or 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking case.
Two Columbus women helping rescue local human trafficking victims
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Third arrest made in Nov. 2022 murder on Cross Tie Court in Columbus
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Parole denied for Edward Seibold, notorious Auburn murderer

Latest News

Strong to severe storms are expected in parts of the valley. Sporadic damaging winds remain the...
Russell Co., Phenix City Schools to dismiss early due to possible inclement weather
WATCH LIVE NOW: Tracking storms entering the Chattahoochee Valley
Parole denied for Edward Seibold, notorious Auburn murderer
Be alert for strong to severe storms from roughly 2 to 8 PM ET Thursday. Turning much colder...
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go