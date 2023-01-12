Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing mom and son.

32-year-old Olivia Landrum and 4-year-old Quavion Landrum went missing from the 500 block of Brown Avenue between 6:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on January 11.

Police say both were on foot when they went missing.

Quavion was last seen wearing a red hoodie, red jogging pants, and red shoes. Olivia was last seen wearing black leggings with white roses on them and black shoes.

Officials say Olivia also has a mental illness that caused a family member to be concerned for Quavion’s safety.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 or 706-653-3449.

