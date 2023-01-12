Columbus police searching for suspect in 2 Macon Rd. Circle K armed robberies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police request the public’s help identifying a suspect in two separate Macon Road convenience store robberies.

Police say the first incident happened on Dec. 12, 2022, around 3 a.m. Officers were called to a Circle K on the 3700 block of Macon Road concerning an armed robbery.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered the suspect had gone into the store and robbed be cashier by knifepoint.

The suspect then left the scene in a dark-colored four-door sedan. Investigators say it is possibly a purple Toyota Camry.

Officers received the second report of an armed robbery at a Circle K on the 4400 block of Macon two days later at about 11:30 p.m.

Police found that the suspect again entered the building, held the cashier at knifepoint and robbed the store. The suspect then left the scene in a dark four-door sedan.

According to officials, it was determined through video footage that the same person committed both robberies and casted bother establishments for 30 minutes before the crime.

Anyone who can identify this individual, contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4313.

