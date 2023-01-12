Harris County Schools cancel extracurricular activities

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District (HCSD) will release school today, as usual. Due to the forecasted weather conditions, around 4pm all extracurricular after-school activities are cancelled. The After-School Enrichment Programs will operate as normal.

“As of right now, other than a wind advisory within normal operational limits, there are no severe warnings. We are going to release school as normal. If we experience dangerous weather, our school administrators and bus drivers are trained to evaluate each situation and, if necessary, stop the dismissal and bus operation, until the threat has passed. We ask for everyone’s patience as we work together to get everyone home safely,” shared Justin Finney, HCSD assistant superintendent of business services and technology.

Student drivers will be released early, at 2:50 p.m., in hopes that they can get home ahead of the storm. The release of non-driving students and the end of the duty day for staff will be at normal times, while maintaining caution. Afternoon buses will run at normal times on their regular routes, while maintaining caution.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.