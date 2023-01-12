Business Break
Man accused of killing his aunt by standing on her throat, officials say

Sheriff Mike Tregre says Christian Robinson, 25, is being held on a $500,000 bond after he...
Sheriff Mike Tregre says Christian Robinson, 25, is being held on a $500,000 bond after he allegedly killed his aunt by stepping on her throat until deputies were forced to shock him with a stun gun.(St. John The Baptist Parish)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A 25-year-old Louisiana man is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly killing his aunt by stepping on her throat, according to St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre.

Tregre said deputies responded to a home in LaPlace, Louisiana, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He said deputies entered the home and found Christian Robinson standing with his foot on the throat of his aunt, 57-year-old Suzanne Robinson.

Tregre said the man refused officers’ commands to remove his foot from his aunt’s throat. Deputies shocked him with a stun gun, which finally caused him to remove his foot, but it was too late.

Suzanne Robinson was unresponsive and despite first responders’ attempts to render aid, she succumbed to her injuries, Tregre said.

Christian Robinson is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

