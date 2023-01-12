Business Break
Muscogee County School District prepares for severe weather advisory

The latest weather advisories are predicting severe weather for the Columbus area this afternoon, the Muscogee County School District will observe a two-hour early dismissal of classes.(WTVM)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The latest weather advisories are predicting severe weather for the Columbus area, this afternoon.

The Muscogee County School District will observe a two-hour early dismissal of classes. This means that whatever time the respective school is dismissed, will be dismissed two hours early.

All academic field trips are canceled, as well as all athletic, extracurricular and after-school activities. Please monitor the weather, district website, and social media for updates.

