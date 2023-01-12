NYPD wanted murder suspect arrested in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted by the New York City Police Department for murder has been arrested in Muscogee County.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says Dayshawn Vaughns was taken into custody on Jan. 12.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office, Deputy US Marshalls and NYPD detectives set up surveillance around a home suspected of being used by the fugitive.

After officials positively identified Vaughns, he was taken into custody.

