Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

NYPD wanted murder suspect arrested in Muscogee County

New York City murder suspect, Dayshawn Vaughns
New York City murder suspect, Dayshawn Vaughns(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted by the New York City Police Department for murder has been arrested in Muscogee County.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says Dayshawn Vaughns was taken into custody on Jan. 12.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office, Deputy US Marshalls and NYPD detectives set up surveillance around a home suspected of being used by the fugitive.

After officials positively identified Vaughns, he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking case.
Two Columbus women helping rescue local human trafficking victims
Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.
Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Suspect in Columbus Circle K armed robberies
Columbus police searching for suspect in 2 Macon Rd. Circle K armed robberies
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years

Latest News

City of Phenix City logo
City of Phenix City administrative offices close due to weather
The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery...
Columbus Police Department searching for robbery suspect
On January 11, Chambers County Deputy Sheriff Mark McManus was arrested and charged with 2...
Chambers County Deputy Sheriff arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance
Auburn Public Library offering free tax prep services