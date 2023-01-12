Opelika Power Services experience delay with mail

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Power Services had some mailing issues with their billing cycle 1 invoices. These invoices are due January 19. There will not be any late fee charges, nor will there be any disconnections for billing cycle 1.

If you have not received your bill and are in cycle 1, contact Opelika Power Services and pay over the phone. For any additional information, call 334-705-5170.

