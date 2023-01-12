Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

OpTic Texas reunites 2020 CDL world champs with roster change leading into Stage Two Major

Anthony 'Shotzzy' Cuevas-Castro and Seth 'Scump' Abner celebrating on the Call of Duty League...
Anthony 'Shotzzy' Cuevas-Castro and Seth 'Scump' Abner celebrating on the Call of Duty League Main Stage.(Image via OpTic Gaming)
By Schuyler Millar
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - OpTic Texas had a murky offseason regarding their roster. Back in August, they officially released Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell and Indervir ‘iLLey’ Dhaliwal intending to find two new players to revamp their starting four. A day later, fans were left confused when OpTic reversed this decision, and it was quickly made clear that Dashy and iLLey were there to stay. This all came while rumors were already swirling that Seth ‘Scump’ Abner would retire following the 2023 Call of Duty League (CDL) season, which was confirmed to be true this past October.

Scump’s reasoning for retiring wasn’t without its speculation either. It has since come out that Scump may have initially intended to retire following the 2022 season but was convinced to stay another season following a conversation with Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro. The subject of that conversation was Shotzzy’s intention to leave OpTic if Scump retired.

OpTic moved into the Stage One Major with high hopes and faith in the players they had decided to keep together. There was no doubt from the fans of OpTic or of the CDL that their roster had boundless potential and was poised for success in Stage One. Unfortunately for OpTic, their performance proved to be lackluster, and they were knocked out in the group stage.

Many were left questioning the legitimate strength of OpTic’s roster. OpTic seemingly agreed that they needed to go back to the drawing board as rumors began to swirl once more that Dashy and iLLey were on the chopping block. Suggestions arose that Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson from LA Guerillas and Seattle Surge’s Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari were first in line to fill the spots, but Arcitys shot down rumors swiftly, noting his contract. Pred, on the other hand, alluded to talks with OpTic, mentioning that “everything that could have possibly happened to make it [OpTic Texas move] happen…was attempted.” With all of the attempts, though, he remained on Seattle Surge.

Finally, the roster movement became clearer after social media activity and a Twitter post from Dashy. It appeared Dashy would be the one to part from the starting four, and a few days ago, we got the answer to who his replacement would be.

Former Los Angeles Guerilla and 2020 World Champ with Dallas Empire Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland has polished off OpTic Texas’s new roster going into Stage Two qualifiers. Huke was teammates with iLLey and Shotzzy when they won the 2020 CDL World Championship, so it’s reassuring knowing there is a solid history for this team to go off of right out of the gate.

Stage Two qualifiers start Jan. 13, while OpTic Texas will have to wait until Jan. 15 to take on Boston Breach, the hosts of Major Two. Hopefully, their team chemistry will develop rapidly, and they will return to showing fans why they should be considered a powerhouse.

Gray Television is an investor in OpTic Gaming.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Third arrest made in Nov. 2022 murder on Cross Tie Court in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder.
Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus
Jason Cole
Judge denies bond for Ala. man charged in brutal murder of Columbus bartender

Latest News

Auburn gymnastics competes at an NCAA gymnastics meet on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Auburn sophomore named SEC Gymnast of the Week
UGA fans flock to stores for National Championship gear
The celebration on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after the Georgia Bulldogs won the...
Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration set for Jan. 14
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against TCU...
No. 1 Georgia beats TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive title