Power outages scattered across East Alabama and West Georgia

By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The severe weather in the area has left many households without power.

According to Georgia Power, there are about 1,700 customers without power in Harris County, Georgia.

Earlier in Standing Rock, Alabama, the emergency manager reported a tornado at 2:24 p.m. central standard time.

The tornado left a home destroyed on 284 in northeast Chambers County. Around 3:17 p.m. EST, in Chambers County, Alabama, there was another tornado reported. This storm left many large pine trees and hardwood trees down across 267.

Currently, over 3,400 customers are without power in Lee County and Chambers County, Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

