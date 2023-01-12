Business Break
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says

Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter Lisa Marie Presley speaks during a hand and footprint ceremony in their honor on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer herself — was hospitalized Thursday, her mother said in a statement.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care,” Priscilla Presley said. “Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10:37 a.m. following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department. Property records indicate Presley is a resident at that address.

Paramedics arrived about six minutes later and the woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital, Little said. Her condition was not immediately available.

The city of Calabasas is nestled between the foothills of the Santa Monica and the Santa Susanna Mountains about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

News of Presley’s hospitalization was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by People magazine.

Presley, 54, attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday, on hand to celebrate Austin Butler’s award for playing her father. Just days before, she was in Memphis, Tennessee, at Graceland — the mansion where Elvis lived — on Jan. 8 to celebrate her father’s birth anniversary.

___

Hall reported from Nashville.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

