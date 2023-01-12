Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Ringtail returned to wild after being stuck inside Kohl’s store for 3 weeks

A ringtail was safely returned to the wild after it was stuck inside a Kohl’s store in Colorado for three weeks. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – A ringtail was safely returned to the wild after it was stuck inside a Kohl’s store in Colorado for three weeks.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the animal was hiding out in the store’s shoe department throughout that time, eating ceiling tiles and shoe boxes.

Officials said the animal was able to sneak in and out of the cat traps they had set up without tripping them, making it very difficult to capture.

Finally, the ringtail was caught. The sheriff’s office released it into the nearby woods on Monday.

While ringtails are commonly referred to as ringtail cats, they aren’t actually cats at all. They are part of the Procyonidae family, which also includes raccoons.

Although native to Colorado, the sheriff’s office said ringtails are a rare sight to see because they are nocturnal animals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking case.
Two Columbus women helping rescue local human trafficking victims
Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.
Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Suspect in Columbus Circle K armed robberies
Columbus police searching for suspect in 2 Macon Rd. Circle K armed robberies
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years

Latest News

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
IRS announces Jan. 23 start date for tax filing season
Hundreds of passengers on an Amtrak train traveling to Florida were reportedly held on board in...
Amtrak trip turns into 37-hour ordeal; passengers on train for nearly 2 days
FILE - The building that housed office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the...
In Washington, ‘classified’ is synonymous with ‘controversy’
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama