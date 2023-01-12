Business Break
Russell Co., Phenix City Schools to dismiss early due to possible inclement weather

Strong to severe storms are expected in parts of the valley. Sporadic damaging winds remain the primary concern.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County Schools will be dismissing early on January 12 - due to possible inclement weather.

Russell County Schools will be dismissing at 12:00 p.m. today. There will be no after-school programs or activities including extended day. Normal school hours will resume tomorrow, Friday, January 13.

Phenix City Schools will also release students early today. All afterschool activities are canceled. Please see below for early release times in Phenix City:

  • Success Academy- 12:00 p.m.
  • Lakewood Primary School- 12:45 p.m.
  • Phenix City Intermediate School- 12:45 p.m.
  • Lakewood Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.
  • Meadowlane Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.
  • Phenix City Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.
  • Ridgecrest Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.
  • Sherwood Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.
  • Westview Elementary School- 1:00 p.m.
  • Central High School- 2:00 p.m.
  • Central Freshman Academy- 2:00 p.m.
  • South Girard School- 2:00 p.m.

For more updates on weather, click here.

