St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School to release students early, cancels after school activities

This afternoon, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School will release all students at 1p.m today, due...
This afternoon, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School will release all students at 1p.m today, due to the prediction of severe storms.(Source: St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This afternoon, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School will release all students at 1p.m today, due to the prediction of severe storms.

All after-school activities, including Extended Day, are canceled. St. Anne-Pacelli follows the lead of the Muscogee County School District, when it comes to weather related early dismissals.

Stay tuned with News Leader 9 for weather alerts.

