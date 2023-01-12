Storm damage leaves truck flipped and tree down on I-185 in LaGrange
Published: Jan. 12, 2023
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The recent storm damage has left a tree down and a truck flipped on I-185.
The incident is on the interstate near the Big Springs Road exit in LaGrange.
There is no word right now on if any injuries have been reported at this time.
