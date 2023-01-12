Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Troup County Sheriff’s Office urges driver to avoid travel in area

Troup County storm damages
Troup County storm damages(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to avoid traveling in the area due to severe storm damage.

Officials announced via Facebook that there are various road shutdowns because of fallen trees and other structural damages blocking the roadway.

According to Georgia State Patrol, there is possibly a quarter-mile stretch with damages.

Additionally, I-185 going northbound only has one lane open.

Troup County authorities want to remind everyone to stay safe and drive carefully if traveling through Troup County cannot be avoided.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking case.
Two Columbus women helping rescue local human trafficking victims
Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.
Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Suspect in Columbus Circle K armed robberies
Columbus police searching for suspect in 2 Macon Rd. Circle K armed robberies
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting could face 20 years

Latest News

Storm damage after a string of severe weather moved through the state.
6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
Governor Kay Ivey meets with State EMA Director Jeff Smitherman in her office, where she signed...
Alabama governor declares state of emergency in 6 counties
Auburn Public Library offering free tax prep services
Auburn Public Library offering free tax prep services
Power outages scattered across East Alabama and West Georgia