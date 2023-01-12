Troup County Sheriff’s Office urges driver to avoid travel in area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to avoid traveling in the area due to severe storm damage.

Officials announced via Facebook that there are various road shutdowns because of fallen trees and other structural damages blocking the roadway.

According to Georgia State Patrol, there is possibly a quarter-mile stretch with damages.

Additionally, I-185 going northbound only has one lane open.

Troup County authorities want to remind everyone to stay safe and drive carefully if traveling through Troup County cannot be avoided.

